Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Sells 143 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 0.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 15,175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 143 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $2,404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GLD. FMR LLC grew its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 1,211.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 105,272 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,844,000 after acquiring an additional 97,246 shares during the last quarter. Camden National Bank grew its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 4,225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $754,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $510,000. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 31.6% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 164,667 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,370,000 after purchasing an additional 39,506 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.06% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA:GLD opened at $169.21 on Friday. SPDR Gold Shares has a fifty-two week low of $157.13 and a fifty-two week high of $194.45. The company’s 50 day moving average is $171.90.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

