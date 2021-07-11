Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Reduces Stake in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,456 shares of the company’s stock after selling 390 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Snap-on worth $7,028,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Snap-on by 1.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,337,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,000,827,000 after acquiring an additional 55,911 shares in the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC grew its position in Snap-on by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 1,078,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,523,000 after acquiring an additional 72,784 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Snap-on by 0.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,072,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,028,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Snap-on by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 904,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,788,000 after acquiring an additional 69,807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Snap-on in the fourth quarter worth about $100,011,000. Institutional investors own 86.62% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Snap-on from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $232.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Snap-on from $230.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Barrington Research boosted their target price on Snap-on from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $197.50.

In other news, VP Richard Thomas Miller sold 2,250 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.43, for a total transaction of $538,717.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, VP Richard K. Strege sold 1,200 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.79, for a total transaction of $286,548.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $781,082.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 59,921 shares of company stock valued at $14,450,036 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Snap-on stock opened at $227.65 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $239.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Snap-on Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $129.42 and a fifty-two week high of $259.99. The company has a market capitalization of $12.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.17, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.28.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $3.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.49. Snap-on had a net margin of 18.13% and a return on equity of 18.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $929.86 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Snap-on Incorporated will post 13.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a dividend of $1.23 per share. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.30%.

Snap-on Company Profile

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

