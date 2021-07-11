Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Has $4.60 Million Stock Position in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 122,297 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,007 shares during the quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $4,598,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in Conagra Brands by 27.6% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Conagra Brands by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 30,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,092,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust boosted its position in Conagra Brands by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its position in Conagra Brands by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 3,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its position in Conagra Brands by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 72,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,728,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. 83.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CAG opened at $36.12 on Friday. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.55 and a 1-year high of $39.34. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $17.34 billion, a PE ratio of 14.86, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.88.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 7th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.01. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 16.95% and a net margin of 10.15%. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th were paid a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.25%.

In other Conagra Brands news, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.51, for a total value of $1,875,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 106,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,988,850.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jana Partners Llc sold 2,811,853 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.60, for a total value of $105,725,672.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,872,853 shares of company stock worth $108,014,113. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CAG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. began coverage on Conagra Brands in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Conagra Brands from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Conagra Brands from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Conagra Brands in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Conagra Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.43.

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

