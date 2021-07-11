Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Has $1.45 Million Stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,852 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,451,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BLV. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 72.9% during the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 45.8% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 452 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $69,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 18.4% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 89.6% during the first quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 916 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BLV opened at $104.14 on Friday. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $95.80 and a 52 week high of $117.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $100.79.

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

