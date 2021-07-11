Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) by 35.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 67,658 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,660 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Yum China were worth $4,006,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in YUMC. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Yum China during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new position in shares of Yum China in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA purchased a new position in shares of Yum China in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Yum China in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Yum China by 47.5% in the first quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Yum China alerts:

Shares of NYSE:YUMC opened at $65.36 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.49 billion, a PE ratio of 28.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.80. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.51 and a 1-year high of $69.67. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.72. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. Yum China had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 13.90%. The firm’s revenue was up 45.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 24th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.37%.

In other Yum China news, insider Johnson Huang sold 6,342 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total transaction of $418,572.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,196,348. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

YUMC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Yum China from $112.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Yum China in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Yum China from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Yum China in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.45.

Yum China Company Profile

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates through two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Little Sheep, Huang Ji Huang, COFFii & JOY, East Dawning, Taco Bell, and Lavazza brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, Chinese food, Mexican-style food, specialty coffee, simmer pot, and Italian coffee categories.

Featured Story: Book Value Of Equity Per Share – BVPS Explained



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YUMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC).

Receive News & Ratings for Yum China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.