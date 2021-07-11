Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) by 4.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,844 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,889 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $5,649,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AmerisourceBergen during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in AmerisourceBergen during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in AmerisourceBergen by 86.1% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in AmerisourceBergen during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in AmerisourceBergen during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. 63.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:ABC opened at $115.13 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $117.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.62, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.55. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 1-year low of $92.00 and a 1-year high of $125.86.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.05. AmerisourceBergen had a negative net margin of 1.91% and a positive return on equity of 277.60%. The firm had revenue of $49.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.40 earnings per share. AmerisourceBergen’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 9.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.28%.

In related news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 20,914 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.96, for a total transaction of $2,446,101.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 214,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,085,229.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 12,784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.35, for a total transaction of $1,487,418.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 204,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,747,151.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 92,343 shares of company stock valued at $10,890,737 in the last ninety days. 28.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a research report on Sunday, June 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.50.

About AmerisourceBergen

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

