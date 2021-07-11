Kava.io (KAVA) 24 Hour Volume Tops $45.76 Million

Kava.io (CURRENCY:KAVA) traded down 2.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 10th. Over the last seven days, Kava.io has traded 3% higher against the dollar. Kava.io has a market cap of $302.70 million and approximately $45.76 million worth of Kava.io was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kava.io coin can currently be purchased for about $4.31 or 0.00012803 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Kava.io alerts:

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002673 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.03 or 0.00035690 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001012 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $89.19 or 0.00264708 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.69 or 0.00037676 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00006465 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000473 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001705 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00005019 BTC.

Kava.io Profile

Kava.io (CRYPTO:KAVA) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 23rd, 2019. Kava.io’s total supply is 138,152,229 coins and its circulating supply is 70,172,142 coins. The official website for Kava.io is www.kava.io . The official message board for Kava.io is medium.com/kava-labs . Kava.io’s official Twitter account is @kava_labs

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava is a PoS blockchain built on Cosmos, with its own native KAVA token that is deployed in its governance model along with its multi-collateral backed USDX stable coin. “

Buying and Selling Kava.io

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava.io directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kava.io should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kava.io using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Kava.io Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kava.io and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.