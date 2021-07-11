JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 100,943 Shares of United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lessened its holdings in United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC) by 21.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 373,156 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 100,943 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in United Insurance were worth $2,690,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in UIHC. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of United Insurance by 7.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,667,269 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,441,000 after purchasing an additional 241,166 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of United Insurance by 31.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 219,026 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,253,000 after purchasing an additional 52,705 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Insurance in the fourth quarter worth $260,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Insurance in the fourth quarter worth $131,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in United Insurance during the fourth quarter worth $66,000. 30.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on UIHC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of United Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of United Insurance from $5.50 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of United Insurance from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 19th.

NASDAQ:UIHC opened at $4.95 on Friday. United Insurance Holdings Corp. has a one year low of $4.34 and a one year high of $9.69. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.76.

United Insurance (NASDAQ:UIHC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.40. United Insurance had a negative net margin of 12.20% and a negative return on equity of 33.47%. The firm had revenue of $158.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.93 million. Equities research analysts predict that United Insurance Holdings Corp. will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.85%. United Insurance’s dividend payout ratio is currently -8.30%.

United Insurance Holdings Corp. operates as a property and casualty insurance holding company that sources, writes, and services residential personal and commercial property, and casualty insurance policies in the United States. The company offers structure, content, and liability coverage for standard single-family homeowners, renters, and condominium unit owners, as well as dwelling fire policies.

