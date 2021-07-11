JPMorgan Chase & Co. Purchases New Shares in Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. III (NYSE:FVT)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. III (NYSE:FVT) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 291,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,882,000.

Separately, Deltec Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. III in the 1st quarter valued at $494,000. 50.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. III alerts:

Shares of Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. III stock opened at $9.97 on Friday. Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. III has a 1 year low of $9.69 and a 1 year high of $10.70. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.91.

Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. III does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Further Reading: Why do companies issue stock splits?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. III (NYSE:FVT).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.