JPMorgan Chase & Co. Purchases 24,133 Shares of Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) by 88.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,395 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,133 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.08% of Veracyte worth $2,763,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Veracyte by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,979 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Veracyte by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 26,740 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Veracyte by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 77,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,798,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Veracyte by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 19,948 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Veracyte in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on VCYT shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Veracyte from $65.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating on shares of Veracyte in a research note on Friday, June 25th. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on Veracyte from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Truist Securities dropped their target price on Veracyte from $84.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Veracyte from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.20.

In related news, Director Jens Holstein acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $35.19 per share, with a total value of $70,380.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,380. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Giulia C. Kennedy sold 9,081 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.63, for a total value of $314,475.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,981,459.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 17,883 shares of company stock valued at $702,073. Insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VCYT opened at $37.97 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $38.61. Veracyte, Inc. has a one year low of $27.50 and a one year high of $86.03.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $36.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.52 million. Veracyte had a negative return on equity of 5.91% and a negative net margin of 52.87%. Equities analysts forecast that Veracyte, Inc. will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Veracyte, Inc operates as a genomic diagnostics company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier and Xpression Atlas, which are used to identify patients with benign thyroid nodules among those with indeterminate cytopathology results in order to rule out unnecessary thyroid surgery; Percepta Genomic Sequencing Classifier for lung cancer diagnosis; Envisia Genomic Classifier that help physicians to differentiate idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis from other interstitial lung diseases without the need for surgery; and Prosigna Breast Cancer Prognostic Gene Signature Assay test that informs next steps for patients with early-stage breast cancer, as well as provides cancer subtype classification information.

