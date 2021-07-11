JPMorgan Chase & Co. Purchases 22,885 Shares of Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI) by 58.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 62,167 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,885 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.30% of Viad worth $2,595,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VVI. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Viad by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,728 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in Viad by 6.2% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 8,440 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH increased its position in Viad by 2.6% in the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 19,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $810,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Viad in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Veracity Capital LLC increased its position in Viad by 4.1% in the first quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 25,409 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,061,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 89.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Viad alerts:

NYSE:VVI opened at $49.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Viad Corp has a 12-month low of $13.86 and a 12-month high of $52.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.15.

Viad (NYSE:VVI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported ($1.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.01) by $0.09. Viad had a negative return on equity of 79.87% and a negative net margin of 219.60%. The firm had revenue of $28.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.20 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Viad Corp will post -2.24 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on VVI. B. Riley began coverage on Viad in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Viad from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th.

About Viad

Viad Corp operates as an experiential services company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, continental Europe, the United Arab Emirates, and Iceland. It operates through three segments: GES North America, GES EMEA, and Pursuit. The company offers event accommodation solutions, including researching and selection of local hotels, negotiating and contracting, room block management, group reservation management, rate integrity and monitoring, marketing, on-site, and post-event reporting; and registration and data analytics comprising registration and ticketing, lead management, reporting and analytics, web-based enterprise-wide application, and software-as-a-service model or partial and fully managed options.

Further Reading: Portfolio Manager

Receive News & Ratings for Viad Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viad and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.