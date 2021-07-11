JPMorgan Chase & Co. Grows Holdings in Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX) by 219.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 56,936 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after buying an additional 39,140 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.12% of Cryoport worth $2,961,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CYRX. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cryoport in the 4th quarter worth about $1,092,000. Aperio Group LLC increased its position in shares of Cryoport by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 6,528 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cryoport in the 4th quarter worth about $340,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Cryoport by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 221,291 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $9,711,000 after purchasing an additional 40,353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Cryoport by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 41,956 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $1,841,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377 shares during the last quarter. 89.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cryoport alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CYRX. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cryoport from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Cryoport from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Cryoport in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price target for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Cryoport presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.00.

In other news, Director Edward J. Zecchini sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.74, for a total value of $313,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 40,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,511,043.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Daniel M. Hancock sold 9,326 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.09, for a total transaction of $625,681.34. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $936,106.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 746,760 shares of company stock valued at $44,909,756 over the last three months. 10.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cryoport stock opened at $60.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 11.08 and a quick ratio of 10.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $58.40. The firm has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.17 and a beta of 0.89. Cryoport, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.64 and a 52-week high of $84.97.

Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $53.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.78 million. Cryoport had a negative net margin of 26.41% and a positive return on equity of 3.17%. Cryoport’s revenue was up 443.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.11) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Cryoport, Inc. will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Cryoport Profile

Cryoport, Inc, a life sciences services company, provides temperature-controlled logistics solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers Cryoportal, a cloud-based logistics management platform that supports the management of shipments, which includes order entry, document preparation, customs documentation, courier management, real-time shipment tracking and monitoring, issue resolution, and regulatory compliance requirements; and CryoPort Express Shippers, which is used to ensure that the stability of shipped biologic commodities are maintained throughout the shipping cycle; and Cryoport Express Advanced Therapy Shippers that provides verification processes to biopharma companies.

Featured Story: What are the reasons investors use put options?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CYRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX).

Receive News & Ratings for Cryoport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cryoport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.