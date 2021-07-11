JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Stock Holdings in Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut its stake in Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK) by 6.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 55,921 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,133 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.16% of Scholar Rock worth $2,833,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Scholar Rock by 1,327.1% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Scholar Rock by 200.8% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Scholar Rock by 139.1% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Scholar Rock in the first quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Scholar Rock in the first quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.08% of the company’s stock.

SRRK opened at $29.81 on Friday. Scholar Rock Holding Co. has a one year low of $10.28 and a one year high of $70.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 4.55 and a current ratio of 4.55.

Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by ($0.06). Scholar Rock had a negative net margin of 643.75% and a negative return on equity of 60.07%. The business had revenue of $4.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.25 million. The company’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Scholar Rock Holding Co. will post -3.08 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Scholar Rock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.60.

Scholar Rock Holding Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of medicines for the treatment of serious diseases in which signaling by protein growth factors plays a fundamental role. The company develops Apitegromab, a novel inhibitor of the activation of latent myostatin that has completed the Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and SRK-181, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of cancers that are resistant to checkpoint inhibitor therapies, such as anti-PD-1 or anti-PD-L1 antibody therapies.

