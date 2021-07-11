John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund (NYSE:BTO) Shares Gap Up to $37.92

John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund (NYSE:BTO) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $37.92, but opened at $39.35. John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund shares last traded at $39.35, with a volume of 200 shares.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.82.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. This is an increase from John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.62%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,465,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,343,000 after purchasing an additional 62,835 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 426,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,933,000 after purchasing an additional 12,710 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 213,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,220,000 after purchasing an additional 5,962 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 44,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,697,000 after purchasing an additional 3,391 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 40,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,243,000 after purchasing an additional 5,160 shares during the period. 17.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund (NYSE:BTO)

John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across the financial services sector.

