Jetcoin 1-Day Volume Tops $700,016.00 (JET)

Jetcoin (CURRENCY:JET) traded up 0.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on July 11th. One Jetcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0424 or 0.00000125 BTC on popular exchanges. Jetcoin has a total market cap of $541,215.42 and $700,016.00 worth of Jetcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Jetcoin has traded down 8.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002954 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.33 or 0.00054085 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00003087 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.94 or 0.00017539 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002954 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $298.99 or 0.00882180 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000364 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00005451 BTC.

Jetcoin Profile

Jetcoin (JET) is a coin. It launched on September 12th, 2017. Jetcoin’s total supply is 80,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,768,025 coins. Jetcoin’s official Twitter account is @jetcoins and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Jetcoin is /r/Jetcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Jetcoin’s official website is jetcoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Jetcoin is an ERC20 token. Its main focus is the world of sports and entertainment. “

Jetcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jetcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jetcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Jetcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

