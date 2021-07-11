Jet2 (LON:JET2) Receives Overweight Rating from Barclays

Jet2 (LON:JET2)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by stock analysts at Barclays in a report issued on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 1,650 ($21.56) price objective on the stock. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential upside of 34.86% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reissued an “under review” rating on shares of Jet2 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th.

LON:JET2 opened at GBX 1,223.50 ($15.99) on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,321.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 145.81, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.47. Jet2 has a one year low of GBX 620 ($8.10) and a one year high of GBX 1,573.22 ($20.55). The stock has a market capitalization of £2.63 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.44.

In other news, insider Philip Hugh Meeson sold 2,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,188 ($15.52), for a total transaction of £23,760,000 ($31,042,592.11).

Jet2 Company Profile

Jet2 plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in leisure travel business in the United Kingdom. The company operates scheduled holiday flights to leisure destinations in the Mediterranean, the Canary Islands, and European Leisure Cities. It is also involved in package holiday, passenger aircraft, charter aircraft, and non-ticket retail activities.

