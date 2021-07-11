Jefferies Financial Group Comments on The Chemours Company’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:CC)

The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for The Chemours in a report issued on Thursday, July 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now expects that the specialty chemicals company will earn $0.66 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.62. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for The Chemours’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.86 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.10 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.95 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of The Chemours from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of The Chemours from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of The Chemours in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of The Chemours from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of The Chemours in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Chemours has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.70.

Shares of NYSE:CC opened at $34.57 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.72 billion, a PE ratio of 16.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 2.12. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.66, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.86. The Chemours has a 1-year low of $15.20 and a 1-year high of $38.87.

The Chemours (NYSE:CC) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.08. The Chemours had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 43.27%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. The Chemours’s payout ratio is currently 50.51%.

In other news, CAO Matthew S. Abbott sold 8,913 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.61, for a total value of $317,391.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Edwin C. Sparks sold 28,521 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.10, for a total transaction of $1,029,608.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Chemours by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,180,914 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $395,789,000 after purchasing an additional 553,040 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of The Chemours in the 4th quarter valued at about $123,677,000. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of The Chemours by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,802,511 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $106,128,000 after purchasing an additional 64,000 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in The Chemours by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,102,144 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $58,670,000 after acquiring an additional 107,437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in The Chemours during the 1st quarter valued at about $56,720,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

The Chemours Company Profile

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, Advanced Performance Materials, and Chemical Solutions. The Titanium Technologies segment provides TiO2 pigment under the Ti-Pure and BaiMax brands for delivering whiteness, brightness, opacity, and protection in various of applications.

