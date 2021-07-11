Janus Henderson Group PLC Sells 530,412 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Janus Henderson Group PLC reduced its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,460,481 shares of the company’s stock after selling 530,412 shares during the period. The Procter & Gamble makes up approximately 0.8% of Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $1,687,574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Emerson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Procter & Gamble during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new stake in The Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in The Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the first quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.86% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Nelson Peltz sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.65, for a total value of $134,650,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $725,763.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 12,668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.99, for a total transaction of $1,748,057.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,004,055.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,219,280 shares of company stock valued at $299,094,832. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PG stock opened at $137.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $135.48. The Procter & Gamble Company has a one year low of $121.54 and a one year high of $146.92. The company has a market capitalization of $335.48 billion, a PE ratio of 24.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.43.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.97% and a return on equity of 31.71%. The firm had revenue of $18.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 23rd were given a $0.8698 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 22nd. This is a boost from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is presently 67.97%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PG shares. Citigroup downgraded shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective (down from $165.00) on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 16th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $148.25.

About The Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

