Janus Henderson Group PLC Sells 530,412 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Janus Henderson Group PLC reduced its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,460,481 shares of the company’s stock after selling 530,412 shares during the period. The Procter & Gamble makes up approximately 0.8% of Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $1,687,574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Emerson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Procter & Gamble during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new stake in The Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the first quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.86% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Nelson Peltz sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.65, for a total transaction of $134,650,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $725,763.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 12,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.99, for a total transaction of $1,748,057.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,004,055.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,219,280 shares of company stock valued at $299,094,832. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of The Procter & Gamble stock opened at $137.03 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $135.48. The company has a market capitalization of $335.48 billion, a PE ratio of 24.08, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.43. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52-week low of $121.54 and a 52-week high of $146.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.71.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $18.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.97% and a return on equity of 31.71%. The Procter & Gamble’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 23rd were given a $0.8698 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 22nd. This is a boost from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is presently 67.97%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 16th. Citigroup downgraded shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $138.00 target price on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $148.25.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

