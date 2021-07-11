Janus Henderson Group PLC Lowers Position in NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE)

Janus Henderson Group PLC cut its holdings in shares of NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) by 8.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,865,096 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 336,790 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned 0.06% of NICE worth $842,475,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in shares of NICE during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. James Investment Research Inc. increased its holdings in NICE by 72.2% in the 1st quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 136 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in NICE in the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in NICE in the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in NICE by 150.6% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 213 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. 61.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NICE stock opened at $256.06 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $231.40. The stock has a market cap of $16.14 billion, a PE ratio of 83.95, a P/E/G ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.79. NICE Ltd. has a one year low of $191.19 and a one year high of $288.73.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The technology company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $456.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $451.54 million. NICE had a return on equity of 12.17% and a net margin of 11.98%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NICE Ltd. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on NICE shares. Citigroup cut their target price on NICE from $312.00 to $296.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of NICE in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NICE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. TheStreet upgraded NICE from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on NICE from $338.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $291.46.

NICE Ltd. provides enterprise software solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Customer Engagement, and Financial Crime and Compliance. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform that supports contact centers ranging from small single sites to distributed remote agents and enterprises; and a digital-first omnichannel customer engagement platform that supports various digital and self-service channels, which allows organizations to add and integrate new and emerging channels.

