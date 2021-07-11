Janus Henderson Group PLC Lowers Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Janus Henderson Group PLC reduced its stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 28.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,492,990 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,413,835 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $964,946,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACN. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. increased its position in shares of Accenture by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 1,619,634 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $447,424,000 after purchasing an additional 141,064 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Accenture by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 46,620 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $12,879,000 after purchasing an additional 2,558 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its position in shares of Accenture by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 209,925 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $57,992,000 after purchasing an additional 3,454 shares during the last quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Accenture by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. now owns 82,342 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $22,747,000 after purchasing an additional 2,481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Somerset Trust Co increased its position in shares of Accenture by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 13,484 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,725,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. 72.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ACN opened at $312.62 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $198.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.97, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $288.87. Accenture plc has a 12-month low of $210.42 and a 12-month high of $316.22.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $13.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.81 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 28.94% and a net margin of 12.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.90 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 8.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is 47.18%.

ACN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Accenture from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Accenture from $305.00 to $316.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Accenture from $302.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Argus lifted their price objective on Accenture from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Societe Generale lifted their price objective on Accenture from $313.00 to $329.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Accenture currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $311.13.

In related news, CEO Gianfranco Casati sold 3,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.33, for a total transaction of $1,052,262.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,136,925.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 5,233 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.38, for a total value of $1,498,626.54. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 176,415 shares in the company, valued at $50,521,727.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 26,708 shares of company stock worth $7,695,870. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Accenture

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

