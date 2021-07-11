Janus Henderson Group PLC Has $964.95 Million Holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Janus Henderson Group PLC lessened its holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 28.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,492,990 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,413,835 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned approximately 0.55% of Accenture worth $964,946,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in shares of Accenture in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Accenture in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Accenture in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Accenture in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Summit Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Accenture in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. 72.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE ACN opened at $312.62 on Friday. Accenture plc has a 12-month low of $210.42 and a 12-month high of $316.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $198.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.97, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $288.87.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $13.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.81 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 28.94%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.90 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 8.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. Accenture’s payout ratio is 47.18%.

In related news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 5,233 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.38, for a total transaction of $1,498,626.54. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 176,415 shares in the company, valued at $50,521,727.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Gianfranco Casati sold 3,675 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.33, for a total transaction of $1,052,262.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,136,925.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,708 shares of company stock worth $7,695,870. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ACN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Societe Generale lifted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $313.00 to $329.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $305.00 to $342.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $311.13.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

