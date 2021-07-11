Janus Henderson Group PLC Has $786.29 Million Stock Holdings in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,875,237 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 46,973 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned 1.45% of Humana worth $786,294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Wade G W & Inc. grew its position in Humana by 3.1% in the first quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 775 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Humana by 12.1% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 231 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in Humana by 54.5% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 85 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Humana by 4.4% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 710 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in Humana by 3.8% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 882 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. 92.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Timothy Alan Wheatley sold 8,508 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.59, for a total value of $3,833,619.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,179,081.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Christopher H. Hunter sold 5,156 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $443.76, for a total transaction of $2,288,026.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,839,855.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Humana in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $472.00 target price for the company. upped their price objective on shares of Humana from $496.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Humana in a report on Friday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $455.65 price objective for the company. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Humana from $462.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Humana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $465.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Humana has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $479.26.

Shares of Humana stock opened at $455.65 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Humana Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $370.22 and a fifty-two week high of $475.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $441.89. The company has a market cap of $58.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.20, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.89.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $7.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.21 by $0.46. Humana had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 19.08%. The firm had revenue of $20.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.40 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Humana Inc. will post 21.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is 14.93%.

About Humana

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services segments. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

