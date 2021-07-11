Janus Henderson Group PLC Has $760.14 Million Holdings in Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TMX)

Janus Henderson Group PLC cut its holdings in Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TMX) by 9.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,945,808 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,642,000 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned about 0.12% of Terminix Global worth $760,137,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Terminix Global by 9.4% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,158,012 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,203,000 after purchasing an additional 99,631 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Terminix Global by 7.9% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,647,181 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $173,861,000 after purchasing an additional 267,935 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new stake in shares of Terminix Global in the first quarter valued at approximately $810,000. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Terminix Global in the first quarter valued at approximately $74,701,000. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Terminix Global by 50.2% in the first quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,578 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 3,868 shares during the last quarter.

Get Terminix Global alerts:

Shares of TMX opened at $49.71 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.79. Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.43 and a 1-year high of $55.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $49.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.53.

Terminix Global (NYSE:TMX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $471.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $468.26 million. Terminix Global had a net margin of 28.48% and a return on equity of 6.32%. Terminix Global’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Terminix Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th.

Terminix Global Company Profile

Terminix Global Holdings, Inc provides residential and commercial termite and pest management services. It offers termite and pest control services, including termite remediation, annual termite inspection, and prevention treatments with termite damage repair guarantees, periodic pest control services, insulation services, crawlspace encapsulation, wildlife exclusion, and disinfection services.

See Also: Growth and Income Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TMX).

Receive News & Ratings for Terminix Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terminix Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.