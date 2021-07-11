Janus Henderson Group PLC Has $1.12 Billion Holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Janus Henderson Group PLC lessened its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,305,728 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 17,743 shares during the quarter. Abbott Laboratories makes up 0.5% of Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $1,115,207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABT. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 368.4% in the 1st quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 445 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

In other Abbott Laboratories news, SVP Jared Watkin sold 94,576 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.90, for a total value of $11,339,662.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,167,981.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ABT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $130.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $137.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $133.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Abbott Laboratories has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.00.

Shares of Abbott Laboratories stock opened at $119.74 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Abbott Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $91.71 and a fifty-two week high of $128.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $114.76. The company has a market cap of $212.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.54, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.68.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.05. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 15.33% and a return on equity of 24.02%. The firm had revenue of $10.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.32%.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Further Reading: What are benefits of a growth and income fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT).

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.