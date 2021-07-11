Janus Henderson Group PLC Has $1.12 Billion Holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Janus Henderson Group PLC lowered its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 0.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 9,305,728 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 17,743 shares during the quarter. Abbott Laboratories makes up 0.5% of Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $1,115,207,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banque Pictet & Cie SA raised its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 7.8% during the first quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 280,214 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $33,581,000 after acquiring an additional 20,359 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.6% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,220,529 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $146,268,000 after acquiring an additional 18,803 shares during the period. Mattern Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,762 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $4,046,000 after buying an additional 2,502 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 36,374 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $4,359,000 after buying an additional 6,178 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 25,834 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $3,096,000 after buying an additional 2,344 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

NYSE ABT opened at $119.74 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $114.76. The company has a market cap of $212.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.68. Abbott Laboratories has a 1 year low of $91.71 and a 1 year high of $128.54.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $10.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.72 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 15.33% and a return on equity of 24.02%. Abbott Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.32%.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, SVP Jared Watkin sold 94,576 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.90, for a total value of $11,339,662.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,167,981.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. dropped their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $138.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $133.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $122.00 target price for the company. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Abbott Laboratories has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.00.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Recommended Story: What is insider trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT).

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.