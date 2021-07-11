Janus Henderson Group PLC Buys 74,839 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,795,322 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 74,839 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned 0.69% of Honeywell International worth $1,040,934,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Honeywell International by 3.7% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 7,116,847 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,545,155,000 after acquiring an additional 251,419 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Honeywell International in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,437,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Honeywell International in the first quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Honeywell International in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,171,000. Finally, Mattern Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Honeywell International by 1.4% in the first quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 28,072 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,094,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $233.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Barclays increased their price target on Honeywell International from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Honeywell International from $224.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $222.00 to $244.00 in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Honeywell International from $230.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $221.00.

In related news, VP Anne T. Madden sold 8,885 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.22, for a total value of $1,983,309.70. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 50,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,307,878.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HON opened at $224.34 on Friday. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12-month low of $140.90 and a 12-month high of $234.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $223.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $155.82 billion, a PE ratio of 34.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.15.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $8.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.07 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 26.51% and a net margin of 14.18%. Honeywell International’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.21 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were given a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is currently 52.39%.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems; and connected solutions and data services for aftermarket, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

