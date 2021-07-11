iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI) Shares Set to Split on Monday, July 19th

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI) shares are set to split before the market opens on Monday, July 19th. The 6-1 split was announced on Monday, June 21st. The newly issued shares will be distributed to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, July 16th.

IHI opened at $369.62 on Friday. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a one year low of $266.27 and a one year high of $371.58. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $349.42.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF stock. Summit Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI) by 322.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,590 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,740 shares during the quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF were worth $1,296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

