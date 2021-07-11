iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX) Shares Sold by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lowered its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX) by 24.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,007,230 shares of the company’s stock after selling 322,293 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 1.35% of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF worth $55,579,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 51,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,815,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 3.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 4.0% in the first quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 6,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 79.9% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 689 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dowling & Yahnke LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 30,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,663,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF stock opened at $57.32 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $57.71. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.49 and a fifty-two week high of $59.19.

