iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) Shares Sold by Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) by 35.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 55,241 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,513 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $4,039,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Horizon Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $54,107,000. FormulaFolio Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $19,412,000. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 66.3% in the 1st quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 376,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,457,000 after acquiring an additional 149,985 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 161.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 190,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,922,000 after acquiring an additional 117,819 shares during the period. Finally, Ballew Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 99.2% in the 1st quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc now owns 233,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,152,000 after acquiring an additional 116,229 shares during the period.

EFAV stock opened at $76.51 on Friday. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $64.68 and a fifty-two week high of $76.51. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $75.83.

