iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR) Shares Sold by Source Financial Advisors LLC

Source Financial Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,184 shares of the company’s stock after selling 772 shares during the quarter. Source Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF were worth $1,305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 473,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,533,000 after purchasing an additional 14,100 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,155,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,356,000 after purchasing an additional 80,439 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF during the 1st quarter worth $254,000. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF during the 1st quarter worth $2,965,000. Finally, Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF during the 1st quarter worth $3,481,000.

Shares of IEUR traded up $0.83 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $57.83. The stock had a trading volume of 569,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 602,794. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.20. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF has a 12-month low of $42.03 and a 12-month high of $59.91.

