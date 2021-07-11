IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nineteen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $246.56.

IQV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $238.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of IQVIA from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Truist raised their price target on shares of IQVIA from $235.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of IQVIA from $218.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of IQVIA from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th.

Get IQVIA alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IQV. Kings Point Capital Management grew its stake in IQVIA by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 35,547 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,369,000 after acquiring an additional 4,459 shares in the last quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in IQVIA during the first quarter valued at approximately $184,178,000. Morningstar Investment Services LLC grew its stake in IQVIA by 2.9% during the first quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 738,821 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $140,960,000 after acquiring an additional 20,992 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in IQVIA by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 7,772 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after acquiring an additional 1,229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First American Trust FSB grew its stake in IQVIA by 29.0% during the first quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 28,882 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,578,000 after acquiring an additional 6,491 shares in the last quarter. 86.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:IQV traded up $2.35 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $251.16. The company had a trading volume of 470,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,060,645. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The company has a market capitalization of $48.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 119.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $239.71. IQVIA has a twelve month low of $140.60 and a twelve month high of $254.05.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.18 billion. IQVIA had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 20.96%. The business’s revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that IQVIA will post 8.15 EPS for the current year.

About IQVIA

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

See Also: What Does a Sell-Side Analyst Rating Mean?

Receive News & Ratings for IQVIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQVIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.