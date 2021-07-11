Investors Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Lucira Health (NASDAQ:LHDX)

Lucira Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHDX) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Stock traders bought 6,414 call options on the company. This is an increase of 800% compared to the typical daily volume of 713 call options.

Shares of Lucira Health stock opened at $8.50 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $327.85 million and a P/E ratio of -0.55. Lucira Health has a 12-month low of $4.23 and a 12-month high of $37.99. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.54.

Lucira Health (NASDAQ:LHDX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $4.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.30 million. On average, analysts expect that Lucira Health will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

LHDX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Lucira Health in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Lucira Health in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lucira Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LHDX. EPIQ Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lucira Health in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $160,127,000. Papp L Roy & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Lucira Health in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $549,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lucira Health in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $123,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Lucira Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Lucira Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,682,000. Institutional investors own 50.00% of the company’s stock.

Lucira Health Company Profile

Lucira Health, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of infectious disease test kits. It develops a testing platform that produces molecular testing services. The company offers LUCIRA COVID-19 All-In-One Test Kit, a COVID-19 test kit; and develops influenza A and B viruses test kits.

