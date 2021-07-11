Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IQI) Shares Sold by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp lessened its position in shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IQI) by 7.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 269,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 21,607 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned approximately 0.51% of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust worth $3,494,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sit Investment Associates Inc. increased its position in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 829,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,759,000 after purchasing an additional 72,800 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 412,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,357,000 after purchasing an additional 29,555 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 341,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,451,000 after purchasing an additional 5,011 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 329,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,269,000 after purchasing an additional 36,289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 252,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,281,000 after purchasing an additional 14,152 shares in the last quarter. 15.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust alerts:

IQI opened at $13.75 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.36. Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust has a 12 month low of $12.06 and a 12 month high of $13.79.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 14th will be issued a $0.0509 dividend. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 13th.

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust Profile

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

See Also: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IQI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IQI).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.