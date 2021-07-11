Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust (VPV) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 on July 30th

Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VPV) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, July 2nd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, July 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 13th.

Shares of NYSE:VPV opened at $13.45 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.31. Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust has a 52-week low of $11.80 and a 52-week high of $13.62.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VPV) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 176,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,011 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.74% of Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust worth $2,140,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 11.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

