Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Intevac, Inc. is a leading supplier of static sputtering systems and related manufacturing equipment used to manufacture thin-film disks for computer hard disk drives. Sputtering is a complex vacuum deposition process used to deposit multiple thin-film layers on a disk. The company’s primary objective is to be the industry leader in supplying disk sputtering equipment by providing disk sputtering systems which have both the highest overall performance and the lowest cost of ownership in the industry. “

Intevac stock opened at $6.16 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.22 and a beta of 0.98. Intevac has a 1-year low of $4.79 and a 1-year high of $8.46.

Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The electronics maker reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $16.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.50 million. Intevac had a negative return on equity of 4.12% and a negative net margin of 4.44%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Intevac will post -0.79 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Wendell Thomas Blonigan sold 6,580 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.75, for a total transaction of $37,835.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 349,030 shares in the company, valued at $2,006,922.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IVAC. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Intevac by 279.1% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,216 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 3,104 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in Intevac in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in Intevac in the first quarter worth about $39,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Intevac by 93.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,254 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 3,979 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Intevac in the first quarter worth about $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.40% of the company’s stock.

Intevac, Inc provides vacuum deposition equipment for various thin-film applications, and digital night-vision technologies and products to the defense industry in the United States, Asia, and Europe. It operates in two segments, Thin-Film Equipment and Photonics. The Thin-Film Equipment segment designs, develops, and markets thin-film processing systems for hard disk drive media, display cover panel, and solar photovoltaic markets.

