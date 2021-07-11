International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.25 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) will post earnings of $0.25 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for International Game Technology’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.14 and the highest is $0.42. International Game Technology posted earnings of ($0.59) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 142.4%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that International Game Technology will report full year earnings of $1.06 per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.05 to $2.42. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover International Game Technology.

International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.35. International Game Technology had a negative return on equity of 5.10% and a negative net margin of 15.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $874.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on IGT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on International Game Technology from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on International Game Technology in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.29.

IGT traded up $0.87 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.37. 3,178,541 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,399,635. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.81. International Game Technology has a one year low of $7.68 and a one year high of $26.43. The firm has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a PE ratio of -8.56 and a beta of 2.21. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.11.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in International Game Technology by 59.1% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,080,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,063,000 after buying an additional 1,886,340 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its position in shares of International Game Technology by 89.5% during the 1st quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 4,002,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,242,000 after purchasing an additional 1,890,759 shares during the last quarter. Davide Leone & Partners Investment Co Ltd. increased its position in shares of International Game Technology by 34.3% during the 1st quarter. Davide Leone & Partners Investment Co Ltd. now owns 3,564,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,212,000 after purchasing an additional 910,707 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of International Game Technology by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,924,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,591,000 after purchasing an additional 182,454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. increased its position in shares of International Game Technology by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 2,526,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,546,000 after purchasing an additional 268,753 shares during the last quarter. 40.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

International Game Technology Company Profile

International Game Technology PLC operates and provides gaming technology products and services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Global Lottery and Global Gaming. The company designs, sells, operates, and leases a suite of point-of-sale machines that reconciles lottery funds between the retailer and lottery authority; provides online lottery transaction processing systems; produces instant ticket games; and offers printing services, such as instant ticket marketing plans and graphic design, programming, packaging, shipping, and delivery services.

