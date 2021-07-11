Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $293.05 Million

Equities analysts expect Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE) to report sales of $293.05 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Interface’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $291.00 million and the highest is $295.10 million. Interface posted sales of $259.50 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.9%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Interface will report full year sales of $1.14 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.14 billion to $1.15 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.21 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.19 billion to $1.24 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Interface.

Interface (NASDAQ:TILE) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The textile maker reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $253.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $252.70 million. Interface had a net margin of 3.48% and a return on equity of 19.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share.

TILE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Interface from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Interface from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in Interface by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 73,182 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $913,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Interface by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 134,100 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,674,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Interface by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 443,524 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $5,535,000 after purchasing an additional 2,547 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Interface by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 219,921 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,745,000 after buying an additional 2,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Interface in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TILE traded up $0.65 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $15.16. 254,236 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 337,081. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.27. The stock has a market cap of $894.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.06 and a beta of 2.08. Interface has a one year low of $5.88 and a one year high of $17.11.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. Interface’s payout ratio is currently 3.48%.

Interface Company Profile

Interface, Inc, a modular flooring company, designs, produces, and sells modular carpet products primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers modular carpets under the Interface and FLOR band names; carpet tiles under the GlasBacRE name for use in commercial interiors, including offices, healthcare facilities, airports, educational and other institutions, hospitality spaces, and retail facilities, as well as residential interiors; modular resilient flooring products; rubber flooring under the norament and noraplan brand names; and luxury vinyl tile products.

