Intellectus Partners LLC Raises Stock Position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Intellectus Partners LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) by 43.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,966 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,730 shares during the quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $1,216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of XBI. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 144.4% in the 1st quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 220 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 56.7% in the 4th quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 235 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 1st quarter worth $36,000.

Shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF stock traded up $1.89 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $133.80. 3,781,823 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,575,947. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 1 year low of $100.64 and a 1 year high of $174.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $130.88.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

