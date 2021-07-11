Intellectus Partners LLC Invests $2.35 Million in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Intellectus Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,353,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lutz Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 8.8% during the first quarter. Lutz Financial Services LLC now owns 162,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,349,000 after buying an additional 13,220 shares during the last quarter. Keystone Financial Group increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.9% during the first quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 25,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,353,000 after buying an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 277,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,135,000 after buying an additional 3,240 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 8.2% in the first quarter. Parkside Advisors LLC now owns 21,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,824,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brave Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,678,000 after purchasing an additional 889 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO traded up $4.18 on Friday, hitting $400.37. The company had a trading volume of 3,332,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,944,420. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $286.63 and a 1-year high of $400.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $387.72.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

