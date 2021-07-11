Intellectus Partners LLC Has $1.46 Million Stock Position in iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI)

Intellectus Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI) by 35.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,837 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,665 shares during the quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI China ETF were worth $1,457,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 119.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 552 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 48.0% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 598 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:MCHI traded up $1.98 during trading on Friday, reaching $77.73. 2,423,273 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,582,037. iShares MSCI China ETF has a 12 month low of $69.78 and a 12 month high of $97.55. The company’s 50-day moving average is $80.60.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th were issued a dividend of $0.177 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th.

About iShares MSCI China ETF

iShares MSCI China ETF, formerly iShares MSCI China Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI China Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund is designed to measure the performance of the top 85% of equity securities by market capitalization in the Chinese equity markets.

