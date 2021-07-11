INT (INT) Price Reaches $0.0097

INT (CURRENCY:INT) traded up 1.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 10th. One INT coin can now be purchased for about $0.0097 or 0.00000029 BTC on popular exchanges. INT has a market cap of $4.36 million and approximately $1.36 million worth of INT was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, INT has traded up 8.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002993 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $31.63 or 0.00094610 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.00 or 0.00053833 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003068 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.84 or 0.00017476 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002992 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $287.53 or 0.00859916 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000358 BTC.

INT Coin Profile

INT (CRYPTO:INT) is a DPoS+dBFT coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 1st, 2017. INT’s total supply is 980,329,508 coins and its circulating supply is 449,560,377 coins. INT’s official website is intchain.io . The Reddit community for INT is https://reddit.com/r/int_chain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . INT’s official Twitter account is @INTCHAIN

According to CryptoCompare, “Internet Node team aims to create a new generation of Internet of Things system to improve the interconnection within the whole network. The system will allow different types of devices to be connected to different parallel chains, meaning INT will work as a blockchain application platform which is object-oriented IoT. Furthermore, the INT team will use the Ethereum blockchain to provide a reliable data source for all kinds of distributed IoT applications and industrial ecology with a secure and private infrastructure. Designed for easy integration with any IoT protocol, with a use case driven approach, innovative “double-chain” network architecture, an advanced decentralized P2P protocol, custom smart contract development and with integrated and optimized SDN, blockchain, and fog computing technologies that follow the “cycle progressive application” model. Internet Node token (INT) will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

Buying and Selling INT

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as INT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire INT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy INT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

