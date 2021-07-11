Insured Finance (INFI) Market Capitalization Tops $1.36 Million

Insured Finance (CURRENCY:INFI) traded 8.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on July 11th. Insured Finance has a total market cap of $1.36 million and $67,713.00 worth of Insured Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Insured Finance coin can now be purchased for $0.0472 or 0.00000140 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Insured Finance has traded 20.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Insured Finance alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002967 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001858 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.42 or 0.00045716 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.87 or 0.00118184 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.62 or 0.00161890 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $33,778.07 or 1.00118012 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002871 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $325.98 or 0.00966197 BTC.

Insured Finance Profile

Insured Finance was first traded on January 13th, 2021. Insured Finance’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,787,979 coins. Insured Finance’s official Twitter account is @InsuredFin

According to CryptoCompare, “Insured Finance is an upcoming crypto-insurance solution that will allow its users to secure comprehensive coverage on their digital asset holdings. Market participants can easily request or provide coverage on a wide variety of cryptocurrency assets. Claims are fully collateralized and payouts are instant. “

Insured Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insured Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Insured Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Insured Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Insured Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Insured Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.