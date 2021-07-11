Insider Selling: Vertu Motors plc (LON:VTU) Insider Sells £8,560.35 in Stock

Vertu Motors plc (LON:VTU) insider Jatinder Aujla sold 19,023 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 45 ($0.59), for a total transaction of £8,560.35 ($11,184.15).

VTU stock opened at GBX 43.80 ($0.57) on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 45.13. The stock has a market cap of £160.80 million and a P/E ratio of 9.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.42, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.17. Vertu Motors plc has a 12 month low of GBX 20.10 ($0.26) and a 12 month high of GBX 51.62 ($0.67).

Get Vertu Motors alerts:

Separately, Liberum Capital upped their price objective on shares of Vertu Motors from GBX 60 ($0.78) to GBX 80 ($1.05) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th.

Vertu Motors plc operates as an automotive retailer in the United Kingdom. The company sells new cars, motorcycles, commercial vehicles, and used vehicles, as well as provides related aftersales services. It operates a chain of franchised dealerships offering sales, service, parts, and bodyshop facilities for new and used cars, and commercial vehicles under the Bristol Street Motors, Macklin Motors, Farnell, and Vertu Motors.

Featured Article: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for Vertu Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertu Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.