Insider Selling: Usio, Inc. (NASDAQ:USIO) Director Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

Usio, Inc. (NASDAQ:USIO) Director Michael R. Long sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.92, for a total value of $11,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,098,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,422,972. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Michael R. Long also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Usio alerts:

On Thursday, July 8th, Michael R. Long sold 2,000 shares of Usio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.98, for a total value of $11,960.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:USIO opened at $6.20 on Friday. Usio, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.40 and a 1 year high of $8.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.12.

Usio (NASDAQ:USIO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04). The business had revenue of $13.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.96 million. Usio had a negative return on equity of 26.45% and a negative net margin of 7.36%. On average, analysts anticipate that Usio, Inc. will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of USIO. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Usio by 26.7% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 29,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 6,220 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Usio during the first quarter worth $363,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Usio during the first quarter worth $126,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Usio by 13.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 129,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $831,000 after purchasing an additional 15,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, G2 Investment Partners Management LLC bought a new stake in Usio during the first quarter worth $3,959,000. 20.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Usio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday.

Usio Company Profile

Usio, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated electronic payment processing services to merchants and businesses in the United States. The company offers various types of automated clearing house (ACH) processing; and credit, prepaid card, and debit card-based processing services. Its ACH transaction processing services include Represented Check, a consumer non-sufficient funds check that is presented for payment electronically rather than through the paper check collection system; and Accounts Receivable Check Conversion, a consumer paper check payment that is converted into an e-check.

Recommended Story: Buyback For Investors Defined

Receive News & Ratings for Usio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Usio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.