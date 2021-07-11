Insider Selling: Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) Insider Sells 4,949 Shares of Stock

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) insider William Joe Williams sold 4,949 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.78, for a total transaction of $256,259.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

William Joe Williams also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 3rd, William Joe Williams sold 7,022 shares of Ultra Clean stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.88, for a total transaction of $392,389.36.

Shares of Ultra Clean stock opened at $51.74 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $52.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.42. Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.08 and a 52-week high of $65.33. The stock has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 2.00.

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $417.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $390.80 million. Ultra Clean had a net margin of 6.23% and a return on equity of 22.63%. Ultra Clean’s revenue was up 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UCTT. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ultra Clean during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Ultra Clean by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,478 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ultra Clean during the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in Ultra Clean during the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Ultra Clean by 1,677.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,831 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,728 shares during the last quarter. 74.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UCTT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ultra Clean from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Ultra Clean from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Ultra Clean from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Ultra Clean from $62.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Ultra Clean from $55.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ultra Clean has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.67.

Ultra Clean Company Profile

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures production tools, modules, and subsystems for the semiconductor and display capital equipment markets in the United States and internationally. The company provides subsystems, such as wafer cleaning modules; chemical delivery modules that deliver gases and reactive chemicals in a liquid or gaseous form from a centralized subsystem to the reaction chamber; frame assemblies; process modules, a subsystems of semiconductor manufacturing tools that process integrated circuits onto wafers; and top-plate assemblies.

