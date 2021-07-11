Insider Selling: Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) CFO Sells 45,000 Shares of Stock

Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) CFO Michael Guthrie sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.60, for a total transaction of $3,897,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Michael Guthrie also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, June 9th, Michael Guthrie sold 50,000 shares of Roblox stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.21, for a total transaction of $4,610,500.00.
NYSE RBLX opened at $86.26 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.37. Roblox Co. has a 12-month low of $60.50 and a 12-month high of $103.87.
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on RBLX shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Roblox from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. assumed coverage on shares of Roblox in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Roblox in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Roblox in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Roblox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.38.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roblox during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new stake in shares of Roblox during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roblox during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Roblox during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Hartford Financial Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Roblox during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors own 32.64% of the company’s stock.
About Roblox
Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. It offers Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital worlds; and Roblox Studio, a toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences and other content. The company also provides Roblox Cloud, a solution that provides services and infrastructure to power the human co-experience platform.
