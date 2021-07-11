Insider Selling: Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) CFO Sells 45,000 Shares of Stock

Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) CFO Michael Guthrie sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.60, for a total transaction of $3,897,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Michael Guthrie also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 9th, Michael Guthrie sold 50,000 shares of Roblox stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.21, for a total transaction of $4,610,500.00.

NYSE RBLX opened at $86.26 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.37. Roblox Co. has a 12-month low of $60.50 and a 12-month high of $103.87.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.59). The business had revenue of $387.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $490.90 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 139.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Roblox Co. will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on RBLX shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Roblox from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. assumed coverage on shares of Roblox in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Roblox in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Roblox in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Roblox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.38.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roblox during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new stake in shares of Roblox during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roblox during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Roblox during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Hartford Financial Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Roblox during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors own 32.64% of the company’s stock.

About Roblox

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. It offers Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital worlds; and Roblox Studio, a toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences and other content. The company also provides Roblox Cloud, a solution that provides services and infrastructure to power the human co-experience platform.

