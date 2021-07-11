Insider Selling: Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) CEO Sells 76,487 Shares of Stock

Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) CEO Michael Mente sold 76,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.02, for a total value of $5,355,619.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Michael Mente also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 8th, Michael Mente sold 105,059 shares of Revolve Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.46, for a total value of $6,772,103.14.

On Wednesday, June 23rd, Michael Mente sold 92,627 shares of Revolve Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.40, for a total value of $6,150,432.80.

On Monday, June 21st, Michael Mente sold 83,797 shares of Revolve Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.78, for a total value of $5,176,978.66.

On Wednesday, June 9th, Michael Mente sold 107,911 shares of Revolve Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.31, for a total value of $6,076,468.41.

On Monday, June 7th, Michael Mente sold 91,053 shares of Revolve Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.34, for a total value of $4,947,820.02.

On Wednesday, May 26th, Michael Mente sold 120,672 shares of Revolve Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.18, for a total value of $6,538,008.96.

On Monday, May 24th, Michael Mente sold 39,989 shares of Revolve Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.34, for a total value of $1,973,057.26.

On Wednesday, May 12th, Michael Mente sold 38,582 shares of Revolve Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.05, for a total value of $1,815,283.10.

On Monday, May 10th, Michael Mente sold 200,000 shares of Revolve Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.96, for a total value of $10,192,000.00.

Shares of RVLV opened at $70.91 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.64. Revolve Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.17 and a 52-week high of $73.38. The company has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 2.66.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.17. Revolve Group had a return on equity of 36.19% and a net margin of 12.21%. The firm had revenue of $178.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Revolve Group, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on RVLV shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Revolve Group from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on Revolve Group from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Revolve Group from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Bank of America raised Revolve Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Revolve Group from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.69.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Revolve Group by 124.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 512,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,961,000 after acquiring an additional 283,477 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Revolve Group by 71.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 53,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,680,000 after acquiring an additional 22,512 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Revolve Group during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Revolve Group by 43.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,044,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,551,000 after acquiring an additional 314,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Revolve Group by 181.4% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $938,000 after acquiring an additional 19,393 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.88% of the company’s stock.

Revolve Group Company Profile

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, REVOLVE and FORWARD. It operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands.

