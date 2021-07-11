Insider Selling: Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) CFO Sells $281,970.00 in Stock

Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) CFO Christopher John Nielsen sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.66, for a total value of $281,970.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 28,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,784,368.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Christopher John Nielsen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 7th, Christopher John Nielsen sold 4,500 shares of Redfin stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.97, for a total value of $256,365.00.

On Wednesday, May 5th, Christopher John Nielsen sold 4,500 shares of Redfin stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.23, for a total value of $298,035.00.

Redfin stock opened at $62.48 on Friday. Redfin Co. has a 52 week low of $35.05 and a 52 week high of $98.44. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $58.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 6.77 and a current ratio of 7.18. The company has a market cap of $6.50 billion, a PE ratio of -1,562.00 and a beta of 1.88.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.04). Redfin had a return on equity of 1.37% and a net margin of 0.60%. The firm had revenue of $268.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $253.68 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Redfin Co. will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RDFN. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Redfin by 211.1% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Redfin during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Redfin by 62.5% during the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Redfin during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Redfin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors own 84.25% of the company’s stock.

RDFN has been the subject of several research reports. Wedbush reduced their target price on Redfin from $94.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Redfin in a research report on Monday, April 5th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet cut shares of Redfin from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Redfin in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Redfin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Redfin presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.93.

Redfin Company Profile

Redfin Corporation operates as a residential real estate brokerage company in the United States and Canada. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in the purchase or sell of home. It also provides title and settlement services; originates and sells mortgages; and buys and sells homes.

