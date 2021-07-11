Insider Selling: PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT) Director Sells $606,413.20 in Stock

PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT) Director Robert E. Price sold 6,856 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.45, for a total transaction of $606,413.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 80 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,076. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Robert E. Price also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 8th, Robert E. Price sold 2,446 shares of PriceSmart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.09, for a total transaction of $215,468.14.

Shares of NASDAQ:PSMT opened at $91.90 on Friday. PriceSmart, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.91 and a 52 week high of $104.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $89.19. The firm has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.77 and a beta of 0.82.

PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 7th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.08. PriceSmart had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 11.48%. The company had revenue of $895.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $848.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PriceSmart by 1,815.0% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in PriceSmart during the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. R.H. Dinel Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in PriceSmart during the 1st quarter worth about $63,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in PriceSmart during the 4th quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PriceSmart during the 4th quarter worth about $91,000. Institutional investors own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

About PriceSmart

PriceSmart, Inc owns and operates U.S. style membership shopping warehouse clubs in Central America, the Caribbean, and Colombia. Its warehouse clubs sell brand name and private label consumer products and provide services, such as optical and tires to individuals and businesses. As of February 03, 2021, the company operated 47 warehouse clubs in 12 countries and one U.S.

